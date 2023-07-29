Mayor appreciates role of Ulema for promotion religious harmony

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Saturday appreciated the role of Ulema of various schools of thought and members of the District Peace Committees, who promoted religious harmony, which helped the administration in maintaining peace during the Ashura as well Muharram processions.

He appreciated the efficient handwork done by police and Rangers personnel under the command of SSP Sukkur for maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere during Ashura in the district.

It is mentioned over here that, the Mayor Sukkur personally monitored the implementation of security plan worked out by LEAs with their collective wisdom as well inspected all civic facilities to the mourners provided by Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), on his directives.

Arslan thanked the citizens, Ulema and law enforcement agencies for their cooperation to maintain peace in the city in general and in the district in particular.