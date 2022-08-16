Mayor approves 38 commercial, private infrastructure designs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar City, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday approved 38 designs of private and commercial infrastructure proposed for eastern and western zone of the provincial metropolis.

The approval was given in a meeting which was also attended by Director General Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali, Deputy Director Infrastructure East Zone, Hidayat Ullah, Deputy Director Infrastructure West Zone, Ishraq Khan and Chief Building Inspector, Adnan Khan.

The meeting approved 37 designs of eastern zone and one design of western zone while five designs of western zone were rejected over deficiencies.

Addressing the meeting, the mayor directed concerned staff to monitor construction work and ensure strict compliance to approved design. He also directed construction of basement and take action against any violation.