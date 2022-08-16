UrduPoint.com

Mayor Approves 38 Commercial, Private Infrastructure Designs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Mayor approves 38 commercial, private infrastructure designs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar City, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday approved 38 designs of private and commercial infrastructure proposed for eastern and western zone of the provincial metropolis.

The approval was given in a meeting which was also attended by Director General Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali, Deputy Director Infrastructure East Zone, Hidayat Ullah, Deputy Director Infrastructure West Zone, Ishraq Khan and Chief Building Inspector, Adnan Khan.

The meeting approved 37 designs of eastern zone and one design of western zone while five designs of western zone were rejected over deficiencies.

Addressing the meeting, the mayor directed concerned staff to monitor construction work and ensure strict compliance to approved design. He also directed construction of basement and take action against any violation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Arshad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

43 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

3 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

4 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

4 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.