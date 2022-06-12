UrduPoint.com

Mayor Approves Five Boreholes For Providing Clean Drinking Water In NCs 24, 25, 31,

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Mayor approves five boreholes for providing clean drinking water in NCs 24, 25, 31,

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday announced five boreholes for providing clean drinking water to the people residing in Shaheen Muslim Town NC-24, Imranabad NC-25 and Sheikhabad NC-31 neighborhood councils.

He made the announcement along with representatives of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and education Departments during their visits of three neighboring councils.

Mayor Peshawar held three Khuli Katcheri separately and met the people of the area and listened their problems. On this occasion, people raised many questions regarding power load-shedding, drainage, clean drinking water, dispensary, library, installation of solar panels in mosques.

Responding to questions, he said that it was the responsibility of the local government to provide basic facilities and it had taken practical steps to upgrade living standards of the people.

He said that purpose of holding Khuli Katcheris was to create awareness among people about their rights and let the people get benefits from the local government system.

He said efforts were being made to set up dispensaries and to provide free medicines in these areas adding the target would be achieved soon.

He said that the government schools would be upgraded and shortage of teachers would be fulfilled while work regarding solar system in mosques was also underway.

Former Nazim Allah Dad, NC24 Chairman Muhammad Ismail, NC25 Imranabad Chairman Syed Wazir, NC31 Sheikhabad Chairman Naeem and JUI Deputy Ameer for PK-77 Fazlur Rehman and General Secretary Haji Mohammad Saeed and other also present on the occasion.

