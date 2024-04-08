Open Menu

Mayor Arslan Sheikh Prioritizes Providing All Necessary Facilities To Residents

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Mayor Arslan Sheikh prioritizes providing all necessary facilities to residents

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday called upon the officials concerned to take meaningful measures regarding municipal services and security in the surroundings of all mosques and Eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a meeting regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements, he said that the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) should take full measures to ensure cleanliness around all mosques and Eidgahs. Mayor Sukkur directed that special measures should be taken regarding water supply and sewage while all manholes should be covered.

All Municipal Officers of the SMC will monitor the limestone powder sprinkling, cleaning and other relevant matters at the venues of congregational Eid prayers.

Arslan also issued special instructions to to ensure the cleaning of garbage from around the main Eidgahs and to provide all possible facilities to faithful who come for Eid prayers.

He said that providing all possible facilities to the people is his first priority.

Related Topics

Water Arslan Sukkur All From

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

24 minutes ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

58 minutes ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

1 hour ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

2 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

20 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan