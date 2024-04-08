Mayor Arslan Sheikh Prioritizes Providing All Necessary Facilities To Residents
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday called upon the officials concerned to take meaningful measures regarding municipal services and security in the surroundings of all mosques and Eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In a meeting regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements, he said that the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) should take full measures to ensure cleanliness around all mosques and Eidgahs. Mayor Sukkur directed that special measures should be taken regarding water supply and sewage while all manholes should be covered.
All Municipal Officers of the SMC will monitor the limestone powder sprinkling, cleaning and other relevant matters at the venues of congregational Eid prayers.
Arslan also issued special instructions to to ensure the cleaning of garbage from around the main Eidgahs and to provide all possible facilities to faithful who come for Eid prayers.
He said that providing all possible facilities to the people is his first priority.
