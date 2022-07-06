UrduPoint.com

Mayor Asks LG Representatives To Work For Resolution Of Public Problems

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Mayor asks LG representatives to work for resolution of public problems

SWAT, Jun 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) ::City Council Babuzai Swat Mayor Shahid Ali Khan on Wednesday said that local body representatives should consider it their duty to solve the problems of the people as they have been elected for the purpose.

Addressing a two-day training session of the newly elected members of Tehsil Council Babuzai in the hall of Tehsil Municipal Office Babuzai, he said that local body representatives now had a huge responsibility to perform their duties efficiently and play their role in solving public problems.

He said that the local body system was an excellent tool for solving public problems at the grassroots level, adding that together they would run the local government system. All the members of Tehsil Council Babuzai participated in the training.

Related Topics

Swat Babuzai All Government

Recent Stories

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Inst ..

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Instagam

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.