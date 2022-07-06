Mayor asks LG representatives to work for resolution of public problems

SWAT, Jun 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) ::City Council Babuzai Swat Mayor Shahid Ali Khan on Wednesday said that local body representatives should consider it their duty to solve the problems of the people as they have been elected for the purpose.

Addressing a two-day training session of the newly elected members of Tehsil Council Babuzai in the hall of Tehsil Municipal Office Babuzai, he said that local body representatives now had a huge responsibility to perform their duties efficiently and play their role in solving public problems.

He said that the local body system was an excellent tool for solving public problems at the grassroots level, adding that together they would run the local government system. All the members of Tehsil Council Babuzai participated in the training.