Mayor assured cooperation to farmers of Mashookagar, Uch Canal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar City, Haji Zabair Ali assured farmers of Mashookagar and Uch Canal of resolution their problems and said that they would be provided needed help to get irrigation water.

He was talking to a delegation of farmers belonging to suburban areas of Peshawar including Mashookagar and Uch Canal here on Friday.

Delegation informed mayor about their issued and said that thousands of acres of land have been left barren due to unavailability of irrigation water, adding that situation is negatively impacting production and financial position of farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Zubair said that problems faced by farmers would be resolved on priority basis. He also contacted irrigation authorities and apprised them about problems of farmers due to unavailability of water.

He assured them cooperation in resolution of problems and said that their concerns would be conveyed to concerned authorities at the earliest.