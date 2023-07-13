Mayor assures addressing civic issues before Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Shoro has assured that all-out efforts were being made to address the civic issues before the start of the month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

All concerned wings of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been activated to ensure cleanliness and special lightening arrangements around the places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions as well as provision of maximum facilities to mourners during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram, he informed.

The Mayor informed this while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday with the officers of all concerned departments, religious leaders of all sects and heads of mourning organizations.

He informed that directives have also been issued to address the sewerage system and replace all choked lines, particularly in the areas where Majalis-e-Azama will be organized and mourning processions will be taken out.

Besides, all concerned have been advised to ensure uninterrupted water supply so that the people could not face any inconvenience during the month, he informed and added that he will hold meetings with the management of HESCO and SSGL to avert load shedding of electricity and gas during the month.

He said a Whatsapp group was being prepared with the inclusion of contact numbers of the officers of HMC, HDA, WASA, Solid Waste Management and organizers of Majalis-e-Aza and mourning procession so that all related issues could be registered and resolved at the earliest.

He also asked the heads of all concerned departments to make close coordination among them so that any issue that occurred could be resolved and addressed at the earliest.

The Mayor also appealed to the ulema and religious leaders of all sects to play their due role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace, love, affection and brotherhood so that nefarious designs of those elements who were trying to create hatred among the people could be foiled.