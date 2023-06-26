Open Menu

Mayor Assures Citizens Of Municipal Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 08:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said citizens' complaints regarding cleaning and other municipal problems would be resolved on priority.

He was presiding over a meeting in his office for a detailed review of the problems faced by the citizens in the limits of, Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) Orangi, Manghopir and Mominabad and issued instructions for their immediate solution by the relevant bodies.

He said that Karachi Water and Sewerage board should solve the problem of leakage from water supply and drainage lines in Manghopir.

Solid Waste Management Board should keep in full contact with the TMCs regarding sanitation in their area. All the concerned officers should solve the problems of the citizens through mutual contacts, he observed.

Deputy Commissioner West Ali Zulfiqar Memon, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Shah, CEO Water Board Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, General Manager Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Dil Nawaz Shah, Chairman TMC Orangi Jameel Zia, Chairman TMC Manghopir Haji Nawaz Brohi, Chairman TMC Mominabad Malik Asif Awan and other officers were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all the concerned officers should try to solve the problems of the citizens as soon as possible through mutual communication.

He said that steps should also be taken to set up offices of TMCs within respective areas under coordination with the city administration.

He said the cattle market established on the green belt in Orangi should be removed immediately and the district-wise helpline number should be issued regarding the handling of complaints.

Facilitation should be provided to the people, he said that the Water Board should also immediately solve the problem of leakage from water lines on various roads.

The first priority should be to stop water leakage so that water wastage can be stopped. After Eid-ul-Azha, district-wise meetings will be held regarding improving the water supply system, he said in Gulshan Ghazi, Rana Ground and other places garbage should be removed immediately and steps should be taken to improve the sanitation situation in the city.

