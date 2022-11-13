Mayor assures installation of solar system in government deaf and blind schools, upgrading of IT labs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor of City, Haji Zubair Ali here on Sunday assured installation of a solar system and up-gradation of IT labs at Govt Huzaifa Shaheed Higher Secondary School for Deaf and Blind.

He expressed these views while visiting Deaf and Blind School in Hayatabad. Appreciating the services of the teachers appointed for the education of disabled children, he said that all the problems of the school will be solved on priority basis. He also met the school children and distributed sweets, juice and biscuits among them.

Zubair said 'education determines the quality and standard of life of every individual. Hence, no one can deny that education determines the quality of life, so students should respect their teachers and parents and pay attention to their education.

He praised school children for maintaining discipline and urged them to uphold learned rules and regulations in their practical life to achieve the success.