Mayor assures judicial inquiry into killing of young boy in Police custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday visited Warsak Road and assured people who gathered there for holding protest over killing of a young boy, Ziaur Rehman in Police custody of judicial inquiry into the case.

According to details, a protest demonstration was held on Warsak Road by the relatives of Ziaur Rehman who died in Police custody at Michini Police Station last night. The protestors blocked the main Warsak Road and chanted slogans for early arrest of the killers.

Taking notice of the protest, Mayor Peshawar accompanied by police officers went to site.

He was informed about the reason behind killing.

Haji Zubair Ali assured the protesters of a judicial inquiry and constituted a committee to probe the incident to bring the culprits into the court of justice. He said that the relatives would receive justice and the killers would be punished as per existing law.

In this connection, the city police suspended two policemen while the mob dispersed peacefully after assurance from City's Mayor.