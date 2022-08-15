UrduPoint.com

Mayor Assures Judicial Inquiry Into Killing Of Young Boy In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Mayor assures judicial inquiry into killing of young boy in Police custody

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday visited Warsak Road and assured people who gathered there for holding protest over killing of a young boy, Ziaur Rehman in Police custody of judicial inquiry into the case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday visited Warsak Road and assured people who gathered there for holding protest over killing of a young boy, Ziaur Rehman in Police custody of judicial inquiry into the case.

According to details, a protest demonstration was held on Warsak Road by the relatives of Ziaur Rehman who died in Police custody at Michini Police Station last night. The protestors blocked the main Warsak Road and chanted slogans for early arrest of the killers.

Taking notice of the protest, Mayor Peshawar accompanied by police officers went to site.

He was informed about the reason behind killing.

Haji Zubair Ali assured the protesters of a judicial inquiry and constituted a committee to probe the incident to bring the culprits into the court of justice. He said that the relatives would receive justice and the killers would be punished as per existing law.

In this connection, the city police suspended two policemen while the mob dispersed peacefully after assurance from City's Mayor.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Police Police Station Road Died Young SITE From Court

Recent Stories

Kenya vote results rejected by four top election o ..

Kenya vote results rejected by four top election officials

1 minute ago
 Awareness campaigns for drug prevention to be made ..

Awareness campaigns for drug prevention to be made more effective: Bugti

1 minute ago
 PDM nominates Haji Ghulam Bilour as candidate for ..

PDM nominates Haji Ghulam Bilour as candidate for NA-31 Peshawar by-poll

2 minutes ago
 Seven PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Ma ..

Seven PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal

2 minutes ago
 Hamza loses in WSF Mens' World Junior Squash C'shi ..

Hamza loses in WSF Mens' World Junior Squash C'ship semifinal

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on Law recommends to pass I ..

National Assembly body on Law recommends to pass Inter-Govt Commercial Transacti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.