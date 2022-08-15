UrduPoint.com

Mayor Assures Judicial Inquiry Over Killing Of Innocent Citizen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor of the City, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday visited Warsak Road and assured the protestors of a judicial inquiry on killing of an innocent citizen, Ziaur Rehman.

According to details, a protest demonstration was held on Warsak Road by the heirs of killed Ziaur Rehman along with his coffin. The protestors blocked the main Warsak Road and chanted slogans for early arrest of the killers involved.

Taking notice of the protest, Mayor Peshawar accompanied by police officers went to locality.

He was informed about the reason behind brutal killing.

Haji Zubair Ali assured the protesters of a judicial inquiry committee and constituted a committee to probe the incident and to bring the culprits into the court of justice. He said that the heir would get the justices and the killers would be punished as per law.

In this connection, the city police suspended two policemen while the mob dispersed peacefully after assurance from the City's Mayor.

