Mayor assures lawyers of assistance in sports gala, bar council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said the issues confronted by the lawyers’ community would be addressed on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of lawyers at his office here Wednesday, the Mayor said, besides professional activities, lawyers should also take part in sports events as sports help in the creation of a healthy society. The role of lawyers in national progress, he said, was of prime importance.

The lawyers’ delegation comprised of President District Bar Peshawar, Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil, General Secretary Samandar Khan and Vice President Naveed Farhad Ali. Director East Zone, Rehman Khattak, Director West, Riaz Awan and DD Regulation, Zil Hajja Ilyas were also present on the occasion.

President Peshawar Bar Association apprised the Mayor regarding the sports gala, to be held next month and other issues of the lawyers' community.

He told the Mayor that lawyers would actively participate in the sports gala. He urged the Mayor that his supervision and assistance was needed for the sports gala event.

The Mayor on this occasion assured the lawyers’ delegation that complete support would be provided to them for successful arrangement of the sports gala and all necessary tools will be provided for the event.

He said that a team of WSSP would be sent for cleanliness of the bar council, besides, 100 flowerpots would also be provided to the bar council. The Mayor further told the lawyers that a water filtration machine, water cooler and solar system for the mosque of the bar council building would also be provided.

