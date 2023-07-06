Open Menu

Mayor Assures To Allot Shops To Traders As Per Court's Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Mayor assures to allot shops to traders as per court's order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that all the decisions would be made keeping in view the interests of the Capital Metropolitan Government.

"Though, we are dealings with the business community but in order to safeguard the interests of the Metropolitan Government, all steps will be taken in the larger interest of the institution", he added.

He was talking to a delegation of traders from the city in his office the other day.

DG Metropolitan, Sayyed Waqas Ali Shah, Assistant Director Property, Ayaz Khan, Chairman Pishtakhara, Haroon Siffat, Chairman Saud and others were present in the meeting.

Traders' leader Haji Shaukat Ali apprised the Mayor regarding problems of the tenants of the Metropolitan and told that at the moment their case regarding shops' allotment was under trial at a local court.

The mayor said that complete implementation of the court's directives would be ensured in that regard adding shops would be allotted to the traders according to the orders of the court.

