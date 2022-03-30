UrduPoint.com

Mayor Assures To Resolve Issues Of LG Employees

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Wednesday said that all the energies would be utilized to resolve the issues being faced by employees of local government so that they could perform their duties with more dedication and commitment

Addressing a delegation of Local Government employees here, he advised them to work with more dedication to make the city beautiful and provide uninterrupted municipal services to the public.

He said that together with the employees of local government, he would do utmost to develop the provincial capital, adding that no lethargy would be tolerated in this regard as it was part of their job.

Earlier the delegation of local government expressed concern over handing over of Gymkhanan cricket Club to sports board, shifting of General Bus Stand from out of city, shutting down of Industrial Home (vocational centre), promotion of the class-IV employees and abolishing of WSSP.

