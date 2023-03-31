Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday said the government was committed to providing facilities to people at their doorsteps and assured to solve the problems of people at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday said the government was committed to providing facilities to people at their doorsteps and assured to solve the problems of people at their doorstep.

He said there would be no compromise on resolving the issues of the public at their doorstep, adding that he would regularly hold khuli katchery in different localities to address the issues at the local level.

On this occasion, an open court was organised in National Bank Colony, wherein the officers of various departments, Chairman Attaullah Khan, Imran Naveed, Mohammad Isa Khan, Rauf Khan, Dr Masood Gul, Qari Abdul Basit and local elders and people participated.

The president of Mohmand Chamber, Haji Sajjad Ali Khan, presented the problems of different areas to the mayor including poor sanitation, gas loadshedding, choked sewerage lines, installation of street lights, construction of footpaths, beautification of National Bank Colony, installation of transformers, road development, electricity loadshedding, hanging wires and others.

The mayor issued on-spot directives to the officials concerned to solve all the problems within a week.