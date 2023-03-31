UrduPoint.com

Mayor Assures To Resolve People's Problems At Doorstep

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Mayor assures to resolve people's problems at doorstep

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday said the government was committed to providing facilities to people at their doorsteps and assured to solve the problems of people at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday said the government was committed to providing facilities to people at their doorsteps and assured to solve the problems of people at their doorstep.

He said there would be no compromise on resolving the issues of the public at their doorstep, adding that he would regularly hold khuli katchery in different localities to address the issues at the local level.

On this occasion, an open court was organised in National Bank Colony, wherein the officers of various departments, Chairman Attaullah Khan, Imran Naveed, Mohammad Isa Khan, Rauf Khan, Dr Masood Gul, Qari Abdul Basit and local elders and people participated.

The president of Mohmand Chamber, Haji Sajjad Ali Khan, presented the problems of different areas to the mayor including poor sanitation, gas loadshedding, choked sewerage lines, installation of street lights, construction of footpaths, beautification of National Bank Colony, installation of transformers, road development, electricity loadshedding, hanging wires and others.

The mayor issued on-spot directives to the officials concerned to solve all the problems within a week.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Poor Road Chamber Sajjad Ali Gas All Government National Bank Of Pakistan Court

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza slays in stunning fern-green suit

Sania Mirza slays in stunning fern-green suit

46 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood m ..

Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood meets Caretaker CM

2 minutes ago
 SpaceX Reschedules Launch of 10 ComSats, Early War ..

SpaceX Reschedules Launch of 10 ComSats, Early Warning Satellites for April 1 - ..

2 minutes ago
 Slovak National Sanctioned by US Denies Facilitati ..

Slovak National Sanctioned by US Denies Facilitating Arms Deals Between N. Korea ..

2 minutes ago
 13 gamblers held during two different raids in Wah ..

13 gamblers held during two different raids in Wah Cantt

2 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman approves ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman approves summaries for important univer ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.