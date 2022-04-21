Mayor assures to resolve problems of minority community on priority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Thursday said that all possible efforts will be made to solve the problems being faced by the minority community and five percent of the funds of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar will be spent on their welfare.

Talking to delegations of various minority communities here his office, he assured that a Minority Development Committee consisting of minority communities would be set up through which their issues would be discussed and welfare measures would be taken.

Chairman Pushta Khara Haroon Sifat, Director Finance Shaukat Ali Khan, business Leader Muhammad Adnan, Bishop Ernest Jacob, Enoch Hashmat, Samson Jacob, Shams Naveed, Anjum Naveed, Amir Shehzad, Asif Kumar, Haroon Ishaq, Ajmal Albat and Haroon Barkat were present on the occasion.

He said that efforts would be made to set up a housing society for the minority community as most of them belonged to poor families.

He further assured to discuss with the NADRA officials and the Director Local Government about the Christian Marriage Certificate and the problems and obstacles in obtaining it would be removed.

The Mayor said that sports equipment would be distributed among the minority communities through the City Council Committee on Minorities so that the minority communities could also participate in sports activities.

At the request of the delegations, he assured that the city council would host events in Peshawar and said that he would fully support them in taking steps for the welfare of the minority communities and in solving their problems.

On the occasion, Bishop Ernest Jacket thanked the Mayor of Peshawar for assuring him of resolving the issues of minorities.