Mayor attends seminar in Sindh Madressatul Islam Uni

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah had democratic vision, however we had failed not alone in democracy but also in all departments.

Making members of assembly strong while weakening the third tier of the government never helped us.In fact we have negated the principles and doctrine of Quaid-e-Azam by not making the common men and democracy strong.

City well-offs should learn from the passion of Quaid-e-Azam for promotion of education who set up a great example by allocating a huge portion of his property to the Sindh Madressatul Islam.

He expressed these views while speaking in a seminar held in the Sindh Madressatul islam University on 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here.

The Mayor said that Karachi had such educational and medical institutions where city well-offs could adopt the Quaid-e-Azam's principles and serve the nation.

Mayor Karachi urged the youth to forget the mistakes of past and prepare themselves for future challenges. He said that the youth could guide the government through a very important tool of information technology.

He said that Pakistanis were serving on key posts all over the world which means that these people did not get the opportunity to serve the country.

The Mayor said that he had suggested the Prime Minister that the middle class was more frustrated due to corruption in the society which could be dealt with by the education, health and security.

He said that he felt proud to address to the students of the institution which was named after a great leader and where Quaid-e-Azam got his early education.