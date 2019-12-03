UrduPoint.com
Mayor Calls For A Mega Development Package For Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:02 PM

Mayor Hyderabad, Syed Tayyab Hussain, emphasized the need of granting mega development package for Hyderabad so that the citizens could get all required civic facilities with a sustainable infrastructure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor Hyderabad, Syed Tayyab Hussain, emphasized the need of granting mega development package for Hyderabad so that the citizens could get all required civic facilities with a sustainable infrastructure.

He emphasized this here on Tuesday while inaugurating the newly constructed roads of Sakhi Wahab Shah Jilani Incline and Rehman Town Paretabad which completed with an amount of Rs. 50 million.

The Mayor ruled out any comparison of current local government system with the past District Nazim System and said that despite scanty resources and powers, the elected representatives of Hyderabad have been engaged to facilitate the city and citizens.

However, he said that resolving issues of Hyderabad went beyond reach due to paucity of resources therefore, a mega development package was required to provide maximum facilities under strong civic infrastructure. The Mayor informed that he apprised the Governor Sindh, Chief Minister and Sindh Local Government Minister about the issues of Hyderabad and its development. He said that he was approaching to all concerned quarters for resolving the civic issues and launching the development projects in Hyderabad.

Among others, the District Joint In-charge MQM (P) Hyderabad Saeed Aziz and Chairpersons of various Union Councils of Hyderabad City were also present on the occasion.

