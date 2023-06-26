Mayor calls for including poor, destitute in Eid celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday urged the masses to remember poor and destitute people in their surroundings during the Eid festivity.

He said this while distributing the Eid gifts among the poor on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at his residence here.

While congratulating the Muslim ummah, he said that Eid gives a lesson to all Muslims to sacrifice the most beloved thing in the path of Allah Almighty.

The Mayor Sukkur said this Eid is in fact the day to reiterate love for humanity and inculcate the spirit of sacrifice among the masses.

He also asked people from all walks of life to uphold the philosophy of Eid-ul-Azha and demonstrate the true spirit of sacrifice for humanity.

Mayor Sukkur said Eidul Azha was the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) also continued the sunnah which not only shows its importance but also enables Muslims to learn the true spirit of Eidul Azha, he added.

"The prosperity, peace, development and national integrity should be in our minds while going for Eid-ul-Azha celebrations," he maintained.