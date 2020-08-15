Mayor calls for need to understand theme of independence

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Saturday said that there is need to understand theme of the independence and the theme of independence is to serve the country and safety of ideology of Pakistan's founders.

While addressing an event organized by Rotri Club International to mark the Independence Day here, the Mayor said that there was also a need to convey the message and ideology of the founders to new generation.

He said that people from all walks of life should be given equal rights. All provinces and cities should be given equal rights, he added.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Rotri International District Governor Dr Farhan Esa, heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's different departments and a large number citizens attended the event.

Waseem Akhtar said that he had raised voice for the city's rights for four years and filed a petition in the apex court regarding empowerment of local bodies but the same was not taken up.

"I request Chief Justice of Pakistan to take up his petition and empowerment of local bodies under Article 140-A of the constitution," he added.

The Mayor was of the view that Karachi Sindh government has left Karachi alone and the city has been destroyed as it lacks transport system, sewerage system is collapsed, hospitals are out of space.

He said that he tried his best to make the city better but he was powerless, adding that it was joint responsibility of all of us to serve the city.

He said that the land of Kidney Hill Park was encroached earlier and its 62 acre land was evacuated from clutches of the grabbers. He appealed to the citizens to enjoy in the park and take care of.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman also spoke on the occasion while the national flag was hoisted and the cake was also sliced.