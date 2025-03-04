Open Menu

Mayor Calls On Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:43 PM

Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh met with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday to discuss development projects and issues in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh met with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday to discuss development projects and issues in Sukkur.

The meeting focused on various ongoing projects and key challenges faced by the city, including infrastructure development, public health, education, and law and order.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his commitment to supporting the development of Sukkur and assured Mayor Shaikh of his full support in addressing the city's pressing issues.

The meeting was seen as a significant step towards strengthening the partnership between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the local government in Sukkur, with a shared goal of bringing prosperity and development to the region.

Recent Stories

Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

3 minutes ago
 DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package

DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essenti ..

Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

3 minutes ago
 Kitchen Gardening event held

Kitchen Gardening event held

3 minutes ago
 Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand

Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand

12 minutes ago
PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC

PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC

12 minutes ago
 Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

18 minutes ago
 Police committed to public safety: CPO

Police committed to public safety: CPO

22 minutes ago
 WASA launches awareness campaign on water conserva ..

WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Servi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..

31 minutes ago
 Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during car ..

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan