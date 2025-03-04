Mayor Calls On Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh met with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday to discuss development projects and issues in Sukkur
The meeting focused on various ongoing projects and key challenges faced by the city, including infrastructure development, public health, education, and law and order.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his commitment to supporting the development of Sukkur and assured Mayor Shaikh of his full support in addressing the city's pressing issues.
The meeting was seen as a significant step towards strengthening the partnership between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the local government in Sukkur, with a shared goal of bringing prosperity and development to the region.
