Mayor Calls On Religious Scholars
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Mayor Sukkur and Spokesperson to Chief Minister Sindh, Barrister Arslan Sheikh held a detailed meeting with a delegation of scholars at his residence here on Friday.
Key issues, including security arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions, rallies and gatherings, were discussed extensively. Arslan welcomed the scholars and assured them maximum facilities would be provided to the participants across the city.
He emphasised that the Sindh government had implemented foolproof security measures for Rabi-ul-Awal month, with continuous monitoring of the routes for rallies. “I am hopeful that this holy month will pass peacefully,” he stated.
He informed that security arrangements are being reviewed across all district from the start of Month, and all officials concerned were already instructed to personally visit routes and decorate the main chowks, buildings with lightings.
