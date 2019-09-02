UrduPoint.com
Mayor ,Chairman CDA Lock Horn On Powers

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:48 PM

Mayor ,Chairman CDA lock horn on powers

The battle for controlling supremacy between two big guns of federal capital's administration has reached to its pinnacle as Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) prevented Mayor Islamabad from transferring of employees and officer posted at Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad(MCI)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) The battle for controlling supremacy between two big guns of Federal capital's administration has reached to its pinnacle as Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) prevented Mayor Islamabad from transferring of employees and officer posted at Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad(MCI).Chairman CDA took this decision under the light of recommendations from Standing Committee of Senate on Interior and in this regard Director HR CDA has issued the notification, which said that Mayor Islamabad has no powers to take disciplinary action against any employee , he can only recommend Chairman CDA for this.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mayor Islamabad , Ansar Sheikh had dismissed six employees of zoo, park department and environment directorate from service, against which the CBA union hold the protest outside Mayor's office.On the protest Mayor showed his resentment and gave an application to Abpara police station for registering FIR against the protestors.

