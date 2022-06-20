Mayor, chairmen of four Tehsils of district Abbottabad sworn in

Regional Election Commissioner (REC) and District Returning Officer (RO) Uzair Bahadur on Monday administered the oath from the newly elected mayor and chairmen of four tehsils who had won during the second phase of local body elections in KP

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner (REC) and District Returning Officer (RO) Uzair Bahadur on Monday administered the oath from the newly elected mayor and chairmen of four tehsils who had won during the second phase of local body elections in KP.

The newly elected Mayor Tehsil Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi, Chairman Tehsil Sherwan Junaid Tanwal, Chairman Tehsil Havelian Atif Munsif and Chairman Tehsil Lora Iftikhar Abbasi were sworn in during a ceremony held at Abbottabad District Council Hall.

REC and District Returning Officer Uzair Bahadur congratulated all the newly elected members and said that after the oath of office, the local government system had become functional. He further said that it was hoped that the newly elected mayor and chairmen would do their best to help the people in their respective tehsils for the welfare of the masses and the development of their areas.

On the occasion, District Election Commissioner (DEC) and Returning Officer Zeeshan Khan while talking about the new voter's lists and registration of votes asked the newly appointed mayor and chairmen to give a message to the people in their Constituencies to check their registration as the old voter's lists had been abolished after the new one.

He further said that Election Commission had established 139 display centres in all the tehsils of Abbottabad district so that the people could easily register their vote or change of address.

Zeeshan Khan said that the display of voters lists programme had been extended till June 30, for people to exercise their right to vote as a constitutional and legal right and ensure the registration of their votes at a temporary or permanent address in the next elections.

PTI former MNAs Ali Khan Jadoon, Uzma Riaz, MPA Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, District Police Officer Sajad Khan, PTI leader Ali Asghar Khan, Returning Officer Zeeshan Khan, District Accounts Officer Sardar Muhammad Saleem, AD Local Government Haroon Tanoli and a large number of people were also present at the ceremony.