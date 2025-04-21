Mayor chairs condolence meeting of KMC

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Monday.

In the meeting, a condolence resolution was presented regarding the martyrdom of Muhammad Amir Bhutto, who was killed by terrorists last Thursday in Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town.

Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, and Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi were also present on the occasion.

Another resolution was presented by Muhammad Juman Darwan, Javed Sheikh, Musarrat Niazi, and Dil Muhammad on the passing of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General, Senator Taj Haider. A second resolution regarding Senator Taj Haider was presented by Saifuddin Advocate, Afaq Baig, Hafiz Usama, and Khoraj Muhammad.

A condolence resolution was also presented by Saifuddin Advocate and Taimur Ahmed on the demise of Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Professor Khurshid Ahmad. All four resolutions were unanimously passed in the meeting.

Speakers including Imran Shah, Saifuddin Advocate, Juman Darwan, Hafiz Usama, Maqbool Ahmed, Musarrat Niazi, Muhammad Wasim Mirza, and Basheer Khaskheli addressed the session.

They called upon the Inspector General of Sindh Police and law enforcement agencies to arrest Muhammad Amir Bhutto’s killers and bring them to justice.

Deep sorrow and grief were also expressed on the passing of PPP’s central Secretary General, Senator Taj Haider. It was informed in the session that Senator Taj Haider had been associated with the PPP since 1967. He was a politician, writer, playwright, and professor of mathematics. He wrote dramas and articles for ptv and newspapers. In recognition of his services, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

The session also expressed condolences on the passing of Professor Khurshid Ahmad and acknowledged that his death has created a significant void in the intellectual and academic world, which will be felt for a long time. Professor Khurshid Ahmad had been actively working for the promotion of islam since his student days.

Prayers were offered for the departed souls of all three deceased, and following the tradition of the KMC, the session was concluded.