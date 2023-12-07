Open Menu

Mayor Chairs Consultative Meeting For Hyderabad Master Plan 2047

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro presided over a consultative meeting of all relevant stakeholders in his office, and discussed important matters were them connection with the Hyderabad Master Plan 2047 at a cost of Rs 500 million for the future planning of Hyderabad district

He said that he himself observed poor management of the city in past and the main reason behind this is conversion of agriculture land into commercial purpose which made the city more vulnerable.

He told during his visit of rural Hyderabad area he was shocked to see that all sides of rural Hyderabad were also covered up with new housing schemes.

The Hyderabad Municipal commissioner Anees Ahmed Dasti said that the main objective of the meeting is to discuss better urban planning and utilization of the land of Hyderabad in the interest of public, adding that the Hyderabad is second largest city of Sindh and its population is also growing day by day and we have to take initiatives for better planning this city till 2047. This master plan will be consisted on drainage system, better climate, agriculture activities, pure drinking water and availability of all civic facilities in city, he added.

The Director department of city and regional planning of Mehran University of engineering and technology Jamshoro, Imtiaz Ahmed Chandio thanked the mayor for consultation on Master Plan.

He said that it would be better if planning responsibilities were handed over to MUET as the city was facing problems due to some non-professionals and due to poor planning the public exchequer had also suffered.

He expressed his regret and said that the parking and traffic issues of Hyderabad also made this city miserable, although the previous government started good project of Red Bus but it is not sufficient to cater city’s population.

He underlined the need of planning better roads and transport system to minimize citizen’s dependency on private transport.

He asked why the government departments avoid getting professional help from universities despite we are always ready to help administration unconditionally.

ADC-I Najeebur Rehman Jamali said that without detailed study of population growth this plan would not sufficient in future, the population growth in the city is due to rural population migration to urban areas so the demographic study of city is need of the hour.

He added that Hyderabad civil hospital was facing burden of patients therefore it should be shifted outside the city and the commercial markets should also be shifted outside the city to make it more peaceful.

The DG HDA Zahid Hussain Shar remarked that it is first time in the History that we sit together for planning for our future generation. He added that the population growth ratio of Hyderabad is 2.1 but we don't have any data of migrating people in Hyderabad. Later, the mayor directed to all stakeholders to submit written proposals for the Hyderabad Master Plan 2047.

