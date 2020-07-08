UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Chairs Meeting On Monsoon Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:16 AM

Mayor chairs meeting on monsoon arrangements

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has urged stakeholders concerned including Sukkur Municipal Corporation to get completed de-silting and cleaning of water drains

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has urged stakeholders concerned including Sukkur Municipal Corporation to get completed de-silting and cleaning of water drains.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday, the Mayor said the monsoon season has started. We need to be prepared for any chances of floods, adding that we can do this by strengthening dykes, embankments of all canals of Sukkur.

He said that there should be a contingency plan for flood affected people as well as availability of tents, medicines and ration. It needs to be ensured that water pumping machines are made available in the district, he said and added that anti-dengue plans need to be out in place.

The Mayor said all concerned district officers must ensure that live wires are well secured to avoid electrocution. Protection of railway tracks must be ensured, and all drains/nullahs must be cleaned and dredged where necessary.

He said that there should be patrolling of irrigation staff to monitor all embankments /dukes so that remedial measures are taken beforehand.

Deputy mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan, ADC Ayoub Chahchar other officials were concerned also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Flood Water Arslan Sukkur All

Recent Stories

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

6 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.