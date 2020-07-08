Mayor chairs meeting on monsoon arrangements

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has urged stakeholders concerned including Sukkur Municipal Corporation to get completed de-silting and cleaning of water drains

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has urged stakeholders concerned including Sukkur Municipal Corporation to get completed de-silting and cleaning of water drains.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday, the Mayor said the monsoon season has started. We need to be prepared for any chances of floods, adding that we can do this by strengthening dykes, embankments of all canals of Sukkur.

He said that there should be a contingency plan for flood affected people as well as availability of tents, medicines and ration. It needs to be ensured that water pumping machines are made available in the district, he said and added that anti-dengue plans need to be out in place.

The Mayor said all concerned district officers must ensure that live wires are well secured to avoid electrocution. Protection of railway tracks must be ensured, and all drains/nullahs must be cleaned and dredged where necessary.

He said that there should be patrolling of irrigation staff to monitor all embankments /dukes so that remedial measures are taken beforehand.

Deputy mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan, ADC Ayoub Chahchar other officials were concerned also present on the occasion.