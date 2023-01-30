UrduPoint.com

Mayor Condemns Police Lines Blast; Orders Staff To Donate Blood For Injured

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Mayor condemns Police Lines blast; orders staff to donate blood for injured

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali Monday strongly condemned terrorist blast in mosque in Police Lines and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali Monday strongly condemned terrorist blast in mosque in Police Lines and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives.

He said that it was a ruthless act in which innocent people were targeted at a mosque, adding that it was high time to form unity at all levels and defeat the conspiracy of anti state elements.

He prayed high ranks for the martyrs in Jannah and early recovery of the injured persons. The Mayor urged his staff to donate blood for the injured persons to save precious lives.

On the request of the Mayor, Chief Demolishing Inspector Qaiser Bacha along other staff members of capital metropolitan reached Lady Reading Hospital and donated bloods.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Reading Mosque All Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 202 ..

Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 2023" commences at Tarbela

20 seconds ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 579 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 579 points

22 seconds ago
 Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises ..

Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises Questions - Russian Defense M ..

3 minutes ago
 Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Se ..

Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Sea - Reports

3 minutes ago
 US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coro ..

US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coronavirus Strains Since 2015 - M ..

3 minutes ago
 Development of COVID-19 Pandemic Per 2019 US Exerc ..

Development of COVID-19 Pandemic Per 2019 US Exercises Scenario Raises Questions ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.