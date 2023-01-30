Mayor condemns Police Lines blast; orders staff to donate blood for injured

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali Monday strongly condemned terrorist blast in mosque in Police Lines and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali Monday strongly condemned terrorist blast in mosque in Police Lines and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives.

He said that it was a ruthless act in which innocent people were targeted at a mosque, adding that it was high time to form unity at all levels and defeat the conspiracy of anti state elements.

He prayed high ranks for the martyrs in Jannah and early recovery of the injured persons. The Mayor urged his staff to donate blood for the injured persons to save precious lives.

On the request of the Mayor, Chief Demolishing Inspector Qaiser Bacha along other staff members of capital metropolitan reached Lady Reading Hospital and donated bloods.