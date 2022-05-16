Mayor condemns terror incident of North Waziristan, Peshawar

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has condemned the terror incidents of North Waziristan and Peshawar expressing grief over the loss of precious lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has condemned the terror incidents of North Waziristan and Peshawar expressing grief over the loss of precious lives.

In a statement issued here Monday, he condemned suicide attack against security personnel and expressed grief over the incident.

Highlighting services of law enforcers for the country, he said that their sacrifices for defense of motherland would not go vain and always be remembered.

He also condemned the killing of Sikh community members and said that those who are trying to propagate religious hatred would bite the dust. He also directed police to investigate the matter and brought the culprits to justice.