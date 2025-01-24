Open Menu

Mayor Condemns Use Of Force Against Protesting Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Mayor condemns use of force against protesting employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Friday strongly condemned the use of tear gas, force, and arrests against protesting government employees.

In a statement, Mayor Zubair Ali described the ongoing protests by government employees as a constitutional right and a justified struggle against pension reforms and cuts. He highlighted the contributions of these employees, who have served the province diligently under various circumstances and played a vital role in both administrative and societal progress.

The mayor expressed disappointment over the provincial government's heavy-handed approach, emphasizing that rather than addressing their grievances with dialogue, the government resorted to force and suppression.

He noted that at this critical juncture, officials should have shown patience and engaged with the protesters by forming a committee to discuss and resolve their issues through mutual consultation.

Mayor Zubair Ali condemned the use of tear gas and arrests near Qila Bala Hisar, where the protesters were peacefully voicing their demands for pensions.

He urged the provincial government to release the detained individuals immediately and initiate meaningful dialogue with their representatives to resolve the matter amicably.

