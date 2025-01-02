Open Menu

Mayor Condemns Violence Against Local Government Representatives

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, has expressed deep regret over the alleged shelling and violence against local government representatives from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal areas.

Addressing these representatives, the Mayor described the incident as a disgraceful act, calling for immediate action against those responsible.

“Violence and shelling against these representatives, who are our guests, is deeply regrettable,” stated Haji Zubair Ali.

“The government must take swift action against the perpetrators. These elected representatives deserve respect and dignity, as they have been chosen by the people. Such behavior is shameful, he added.

The Mayor criticized the provincial government for its double standards, pointing out that while it protests for its own rights in Islamabad, it fails to provide basic rights to local government representatives within the province.

He also urged the government to compensate the injured representatives, similar to how it provided financial aid to its workers injured during protests in Islamabad.

Haji Zubair Ali apologized to the attendees for his absence during the past two days, explaining that he had been in Islamabad attending to his ailing sister.

Despite his personal challenges, he reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the local government system through collective efforts.

The Mayor also highlighted previous incidents of violence during protests, mentioning that after such incidents, the government had formed a committee. During discussions with this committee, it was agreed that funds would first be allocated to tribal districts, followed by other areas in need, and then to the remaining districts. However, he lamented the government’s failure to fulfill its commitments.

The local government representatives chanted slogans in support of a stronger local government system and hailed the leadership of Mayor Peshawar.

