Open Menu

Mayor Condemns Warsak Blast; Calls For Strengthening Security Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Mayor condemns Warsak blast; calls for strengthening security measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Mayor Metropolitan Zubair Ali on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast on Warsak Road in which four children sustained injuries.

Talking to the media, he said that it was a sad incident that happened on Warsak Road, adding that it was an important road as there were several educational institutions on it and law enforcement agencies frequently use this road for movement.

He said the blast was a desperate attempt to create unrest in the society. He emphasized on strengthening the security measures in the area to avert nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Road Media Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

11 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

11 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

11 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

11 hours ago
Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

11 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

11 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

11 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

11 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

12 hours ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan