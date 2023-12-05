Mayor condemns Warsak blast; calls for strengthening security measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Mayor Metropolitan Zubair Ali on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast on Warsak Road in which four children sustained injuries.

Talking to the media, he said that it was a sad incident that happened on Warsak Road, adding that it was an important road as there were several educational institutions on it and law enforcement agencies frequently use this road for movement.

He said the blast was a desperate attempt to create unrest in the society. He emphasized on strengthening the security measures in the area to avert nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

APP/adi