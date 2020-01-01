UrduPoint.com
Mayor Congratulates Newly Elected Governing Body Of Sukkur Press Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:25 PM

Mayor congratulates newly elected governing body of Sukkur Press Club



SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh has congratulated the newly elected governing body and office-bearers of Sukkur Press Club.

In his felicitation message on Wednesday, the Mayor said that the PPP had always implemented the policy of freedom of expression and free journalism.

He said that the role of media was very important for the detection and solution of problems of all segments of the society and journalists were playing positive role for highlighting the role of opposition as well government.

He hoped that the newly elected office-bearers would play theiractive role for further strengthening the relations between the political parties and social organizations.

