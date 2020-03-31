UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor, DC & SSP Visits Quarantine Centre

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:44 PM

Mayor, DC & SSP visits quarantine centre

Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar and SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday visited quarantine centre for corona victims of Yousuf Masid Tableeghi Markaz

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar and SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday visited quarantine centre for corona victims of Yousuf Masid Tableeghi Markaz.

According to Mayor Sukkur, over 23 persons from Sukkur's quarantine facility were discharged after they tested negative twice for COVID-19 and the patients were given permission to go homes after being tested negative twice for the contagious disease.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Adil confirmed the recovery of 23 pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur and termed the recoveries as a result of self-isolation and emphasized on the importance of social distancing and self-isolation.

SSP Sukkur Samo told that mosque and seminary in the district, which were sealed to enable the screening of suspected coronavirus carriers, was turned into a temporary quarantine centre.

He said that around 200 people belonging to Punjab province, stayed the Yousuf Mosque are being shifted to Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab Arslan Sukkur Mosque From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus awareness programme held in Sanghar,Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghan ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmore Police arrest two wanted criminals

2 minutes ago

Doctor shot dead in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi sp ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi govt says small number of pilgrims can perfo ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.