Mayor, DC & SSP visits quarantine centre

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar and SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday visited quarantine centre for corona victims of Yousuf Masid Tableeghi Markaz.

According to Mayor Sukkur, over 23 persons from Sukkur's quarantine facility were discharged after they tested negative twice for COVID-19 and the patients were given permission to go homes after being tested negative twice for the contagious disease.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Adil confirmed the recovery of 23 pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur and termed the recoveries as a result of self-isolation and emphasized on the importance of social distancing and self-isolation.

SSP Sukkur Samo told that mosque and seminary in the district, which were sealed to enable the screening of suspected coronavirus carriers, was turned into a temporary quarantine centre.

He said that around 200 people belonging to Punjab province, stayed the Yousuf Mosque are being shifted to Punjab.