Mayor, DC visits Supreme Command Post for Muharram security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan visited the Supreme Command Post, at Kohat on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr Ihtsham-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Obaid Doggar, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tahreem Shah, Director East Zone, Syed Waqas Ali Shah, SP City Syed Attiq Shah and others were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and DC Shafiullah Khan were given a detailed briefing regarding security arrangements made for Muharram-ul-Harram.

Later, they also visited the routes of Muharram processions in various localities and reviewed steps taken for arrangements and security for mourning processions.

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and DC Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and issued directives for more steps to combat any unpleasant incident.

They also directed for provision of all necessary facilities in the Supreme Command Post.

The officers of district administration, military, police, Rescue 1122 and other departments are performing 24 hours duty in Supreme Command Post and monitoring Muharram processions in all localities of the city through CCTV cameras.