Mayor, Deputy Mayor consoles death of Syed Mehdi Shah

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sukkur Mayor Arslan Shaikh and Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan have expressed profound grief over the death of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, they both extended their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.