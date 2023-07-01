Open Menu

Mayor, Deputy.Mayor Hyderabad For Ensuring Timely Disposal Of Offal

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :In order to ensure health and cleanliness in the city, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Khan Shoro along with Deputy Mayor Saghir Ahmed Qureshi visited different areas of Hyderabad and Qasimabad.

According to a press release issued by Hyderabad Municipal corporation, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor directed officers and staff of Solid waste Management and HMC to speed up cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha days and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Talking to journalists, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Khan Shoro said that we would achieve the target of disposing 15000 tonnes of offal of sacrificial animals today and offal were being collected from all points and disposed off to specific places while fumigation will be carried out besides putting lime to avoid Rottenness.

Mayor appealed to citizens to cooperate with HMC and put animal's offal into a dust bin kept by Solid waste or particular dumping points instead of putting it in streets and Muhallas.

He further said that to provide a healthy and clean environment to citizens of Hderabad was among our top priorities. Mayor visited dumping points established in various areas including Alamdar Chowk, Sahrish Nagar, Sheedi Goth and also visited SRTC ground Wahdat Colony and reviewed cleanliness at Main giddu chowk and issued necessary directives to officers. He also visited the Latifabad area and listened to problems of people and assured his complete cooperation.

Town Chairman, Vice Chairmen, Director Solid waste Management Syd Zulfiqar Hyder, Assistant Director Jahangir Qazi and HMC officers were also accompanied with him.

