Mayor, DFO signs agreement for launching tree plantation campaign

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Mayor Municipal Corporation Shaheed Benazirabad, Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti and District Forest Officer (DFO), Mushtaq Ahmed Zardari, on Saturday signed an important agreement to launch a large-scale tree plantation campaign in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti emphasized that citizens must also play their part in this initiative to make the city greener, healthier and environment friendly.

The signing ceremony was attended by Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sheikh, President Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Idrees Memon, social leader Jehanzeb Rasheed Bhatti, and other officials and dignitaries.

Under the agreement, both departments will work together to plant trees across roads, streets and neighborhoods of Nawabshah.

The Mayor said that every effort would be made to transform the city into a "green and clean" environment. He also appealed the citizens to actively participate in this noble cause so that future generations may benefit from a pleasant and healthy atmosphere.