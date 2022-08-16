Mayor directs action against illegal constructions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has directed the Building Control Authority (BCA), Capital Metropolitan Government to take action against buildings constructed in violation of the maps and maintain check and balance in this regard on a daily basis.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the BCA here on Tuesday. Director General BCA Arshad Ali Zubair, Deputy Director (Infrastructure) East Zone Hidayatullah, Director (Infrastructure) West Zone Ishraq Khan, Chief Building Inspector Adnan Khan, and other BCA staffers were in attendance.

The meeting approved 37 maps presented by the Director East Zone and only one map of the Director West Zone.

Out of the 37 approved maps of East Zone, 26 residential and 11 commercial maps were fulfilling rules and regulations, while out of the six commercial maps presented by the Director East Zone, five were rejected for not fulfilling criteria and only one was approved.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Peshawar urged the people to follow rules and regulations in construction works and leave space for backyard and car-parking.

He directed the BCA staffers to keep check on construction work and take action against construction made in violation of maps. He further directed the BCA to check the basements of commercial buildings and take action against illegal constructions.