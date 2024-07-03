Mayor Directs Adequate Cleanliness Arrangements For Muharram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday has said a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been formed and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness during Muharram ul Haram.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here at his office regarding the arrangements for Muharram.
He directed all the departments concerned to ensure adequate arrangements for upcoming Muharram and all resources must be utilized for the purpose.
The Mayor Sukkur has issued special instructions to the cleaning staff of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning of drainage anywhere.
Following the directions of Mayor Sukkur, The Sukkur Municipal Corporation have started cleaning of drainage channels across the city ahead of Muharram ul Haram, deputy mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal said while talking to APP.
He said that the cleanliness campaign is in progress, adding that sanitary staff have been deployed to perform their duties.
The construction material and encroachment would be removed before the Muharram processions start.
He informed that the staff will be seen day and night in cleaning during Muharram and there will be no negligence regarding cleaning, he stated that the SMC is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens during these days.
