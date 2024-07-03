Open Menu

Mayor Directs Adequate Cleanliness Arrangements For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Mayor directs adequate cleanliness arrangements for Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday has said a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been formed and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness during Muharram ul Haram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here at his office regarding the arrangements for Muharram.

He directed all the departments concerned to ensure adequate arrangements for upcoming Muharram and all resources must be utilized for the purpose.

The Mayor Sukkur has issued special instructions to the cleaning staff of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning of drainage anywhere.

Following the directions of Mayor Sukkur, The Sukkur Municipal Corporation have started cleaning of drainage channels across the city ahead of Muharram ul Haram, deputy mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal said while talking to APP.

He said that the cleanliness campaign is in progress, adding that sanitary staff have been deployed to perform their duties.

The construction material and encroachment would be removed before the Muharram processions start.

He informed that the staff will be seen day and night in cleaning during Muharram and there will be no negligence regarding cleaning, he stated that the SMC is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens during these days.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur Progress All Muharram

Recent Stories

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

12 minutes ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

3 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

3 hours ago
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

5 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

17 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan