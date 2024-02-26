Mayor directs beautification Gor Kathri archealogy site

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali visited the GorKhatri archaeological complex on Monday and took a keen interest in its historical significance

On-site, he directed the deployment of additional staff and emphasized the need for cleaning, the installation of security gates, beautification, and improved lighting.

Additionally, he urged authorities to enhance facilities for both the mosque and Hindu temple situated within the premises of the Gor Khatri archaeological site. He went around the site and issued instructions for its cleanliness.

