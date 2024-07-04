Open Menu

Mayor Directs Comprehensive Strategy For Muharam Ul Haram Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro directed officers of all relevant departments to formulate a comprehensive strategy and prepare special teams to ensure cleanliness and other necessary measures during Muharram ul Haram so that mourners at Majalis and processions should not face any inconvenience.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, these directives were given during a meeting chaired by the Mayor, attended by officials from various departments, religious scholars and heads of concerned associations, focusing on preparations for Muharram ul Haram.

The Mayor emphasized the need for consultation with religious scholars and relevant organizations.

Shoro assured that there would be no power outages during the times of Majalis and processions, and a letter in this regard had been sent to HESCO authorities.

He stated that efforts were being made to provide all possible facilities for processions and gatherings, while the administration and religious leaders will play a crucial role in maintaining law and order during this period.

He instructed the relevant authorities to immediately repair any damaged roads along the procession routes. During the meeting, people and scholars of different schools of thought presented their suggestions regarding Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Mansoor Ali, DHO Lala Jafar, religious scholars and other officials.

