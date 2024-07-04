Mayor Directs Comprehensive Strategy For Muharam Ul Haram Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM
The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro directed officers of all relevant departments to formulate a comprehensive strategy and prepare special teams to ensure cleanliness and other necessary measures during Muharram ul Haram so that mourners at Majalis and processions should not face any inconvenience
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro directed officers of all relevant departments to formulate a comprehensive strategy and prepare special teams to ensure cleanliness and other necessary measures during Muharram ul Haram so that mourners at Majalis and processions should not face any inconvenience.
According to a handout issued on Thursday, these directives were given during a meeting chaired by the Mayor, attended by officials from various departments, religious scholars and heads of concerned associations, focusing on preparations for Muharram ul Haram.
The Mayor emphasized the need for consultation with religious scholars and relevant organizations.
Shoro assured that there would be no power outages during the times of Majalis and processions, and a letter in this regard had been sent to HESCO authorities.
He stated that efforts were being made to provide all possible facilities for processions and gatherings, while the administration and religious leaders will play a crucial role in maintaining law and order during this period.
He instructed the relevant authorities to immediately repair any damaged roads along the procession routes. During the meeting, people and scholars of different schools of thought presented their suggestions regarding Muharram-ul-Haram.
The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Mansoor Ali, DHO Lala Jafar, religious scholars and other officials.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains
Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of ..
Gang involved in street crimes busted
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiativ ..
Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals3 minutes ago
-
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held22 seconds ago
-
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond27 seconds ago
-
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision28 seconds ago
-
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session36 seconds ago
-
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains37 seconds ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted40 seconds ago
-
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiatives8 minutes ago
-
Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain terrorism resurgenc ..41 seconds ago
-
Scholars, religious leaders meet DG Rangers to discuss Muharram security measures45 seconds ago
-
DC Larkana visits Tulka Hospital Bakrani48 seconds ago
-
EUM's 3rd Academic Council approves merger of depts, establishment of new faculties50 seconds ago