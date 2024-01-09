Mayor directs construction of Phandu Road nallah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has directed immediate construction of Phandu Road nullah and said that efforts are underway to address basic problems of people living in provincial metropolis.

Mayor Peshawar visited the site and directed construction of Phandu Road nullah after receiving complaints of people regarding drainage and traffic related problems.

He was also informed by people that sufferings of citizens have been increased manifold due to accumulation of drainage water on road and in their houses.Mayor directed engineers to immediately start work on the nullah following a result oriented plan to address problems of people living in these areas.