Mayor directs officials to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar on Monday directed the officials of Municipal Corporation to formulate a better system of cleanliness for the city particularly on the occasion of Eid-ul- Azha so that the citizens do not face any difficulty.

He was presiding a meeting held here Monday to ensure better cleanliness in the city particularly on occasion of Eid-ul- Azha.

The Mayor further said he will not tolerate the negligence of any official in this regard.

He asked the officials to set up special points in the city to ensure proper cleanliness.

Mayor LMC said a special cell has been set up in Municipal Corporation Larkana with reference to cleanliness and the citizens could contact in connection with cleanliness.

Lights were also being installed at important chowks, streets and other points in the city, he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor LMC Muhammad Ameen Shaikh,, Municipal Commissioner LMC, officialsof Sindh Solid Management board, Chinese Farm, sanitary inspectors and other officials of the corporation.