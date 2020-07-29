Mayor directs officials to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul- Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) Khair Muhammad Shaikh on Wednesday directed the officials of Municipal Corporation to formulate a plan for cleanliness of the city particularly on the occasion of Eid-ul- Azha, so that the citizens could not face any difficulty.

He was presiding a meeting held here to ensure better cleanliness in the city particularly on occasion of Eid-ul- Azha.

The Mayor further said he would not tolerate negligence of any official in this regard.

He asked the officials to set up special points in the city to ensure proper cleanliness.

Mayor LMC said a special cell has been set up in Municipal Corporation Larkana with reference to cleanliness and the citizens could contact in connection with cleanliness.

Street Lights were also being installed at important chowks, streets and other points in the city, he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor LMC, Municipal Commissioner LMC, sanitary inspectors and other officials of the corporation.