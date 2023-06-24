Mayor directs replacement of old gas pipeline, 100 KV in Gulbahar No. 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali directed the replacement of an old gas pipeline and the installation of 100KV by replacement of 25 KV in order to overcome the overloading of electricity in Gulbahar No. 5.

Haji Zubair Ali on arrival at Afridi Ghari Gulbahar No. 5, where the Peshawar Goods Carrier Association organized a program regarding the solution to their problems. President of Ittehad Alaima Gulbahar Sheikh Al Hadith Hazrat Maulana Abdul Sattar Marwat Sahib, Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Malik Maher Elahi, Chairman of Tehsil Pishtakhara Haroon Safat, Chairman Imran Naveed were also present. Mayor Peshawar, and officers of Capital Metropolitan also participated in the program.

Addressing the event, Mayor announced the replacement of 25 KV transformers with 100 KV and issued instructions to the relevant authorities to provide 100 KV transformers within 24 hours.

Along with this, at the request of the Goods Carrier Association, the Mayor of Peshawar issued orders for the installation of street lights in all the small and big streets of the area within 24 hours to reduce street crimes.

he also issued orders for the replacement of gas pipelines and issued instructions to the gas authorities in that regard.

Moreover, Peshawar Goods Carrier Association requested the Mayor of Peshawar the repair the base road and the cleaning of the main drain sewer line.

Mayor Peshawar immediately issued instructions to WSSP regarding the main drain sewage line system and its cleaning and in that regard issued orders to send a special team the next day.

Regarding the repair of the road, Haji Zubair Ali said, "He will send a team of officers to conduct a survey and work on this road will be started after Eid-ul-Adha."Haji Zubair Ali assured to have a meeting with customs and FBR officials, finally, Peshawar Goods Carrier Association thanked Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali for listening to their demand and taking steps for its early solutions.