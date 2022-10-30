UrduPoint.com

Mayor Directs Tehsil Chairmen To Resolve Women's Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 08:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali here on Sunday directed tehsil chairmen to immediately resolve all the problems faced by area women on priority basis.

Chairing a meeting held at his office with the delegation of Jazba Group of Aurat Foundation led by its Program Officer Ayesha Rehman while women members of city councils besides tehsil chairmen including Afridi Khan, Noor Ghulam and Wali Mohammad attended the meeting.

Ayesha Rehman briefed the Mayor about different problems confronted by women in neighborhood and village councils and recommended the matters should be resolved by the tehsil chairman concerned.

Meanwhile, another delegation of transgender community also met with City Mayor and briefed him about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Zubair Ali said that city district government has taken pragmatic steps for welfare of women and transgender. He directed tehsil chairmen to hold Khuli Katchehris in their respective areas to resolve their issues.

He said that funds have been allocated to local government for holding awareness sessions to educate area women about their legal rights. He also directed holding of women awareness sessions in all the village and neighborhood councils of the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

