Mayor distributes masks, PPE among MCI staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has distributed sanitizers, masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) among the staff of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in a ceremony held at the sanitation directorate.

On the occasion, he said that with the support of friends and philanthropists, he distributed 2,100 sanitizers, 200 PPEs, 2,000 masks and 2,000 gloves.

The PPEs were given to doctors, paramedical staff and those fighting the pandemic on the front lines, he said, adding that these people not only serving in quarantine centres but were playing a lead role in areas, where positive cases surface.

He appreciated all those people, who without publicity, helped the MCI and provided relief goods.