UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Distributes Masks, PPE Among MCI Staff

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Mayor distributes masks, PPE among MCI staff

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has distributed sanitizers, masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) among the staff of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in a ceremony held at the sanitation directorate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has distributed sanitizers, masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) among the staff of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in a ceremony held at the sanitation directorate.

On the occasion, he said that with the support of friends and philanthropists, he distributed 2,100 sanitizers, 200 PPEs, 2,000 masks and 2,000 gloves.

The PPEs were given to doctors, paramedical staff and those fighting the pandemic on the front lines, he said, adding that these people not only serving in quarantine centres but were playing a lead role in areas, where positive cases surface.

He appreciated all those people, who without publicity, helped the MCI and provided relief goods.

Related Topics

Islamabad Lead All

Recent Stories

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

59 seconds ago

DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders ..

2 minutes ago

The hole in the cycling road where Paris-Roubaix s ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Among UK NHS Health Care Worke ..

2 minutes ago

UAE volunteers united against coronavirus

20 minutes ago

No Healthcare System Ready For Coronavirus, Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.