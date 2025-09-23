Open Menu

Mayor Emphasizes On Improving Tax Collection, Digitizing Land Records

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Mayor emphasizes on improving tax collection, digitizing land records

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the concerned officers to improve the tax collection mechanism of HMC.

Chairing a meeting, attended by the corporation's officers, here on Tuesday at his office, the mayor also underlined the need to resolve issues confronted by residents of the unplanned settlements.

Shoro also emphasized that the HMC's Land Department should improve its performance and digitize all its records.

He said all departments would have to work in concert to address the civic issues of Hyderabad.

The meeting also reviewed progress of the ongoing development schemes.

The officers of Land, Tax, Katchi Abadi and other departments of HMC besides Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan attended the meeting.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

International reports: Real estate key driver of U ..

International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth

11 minutes ago
 Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

3 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

3 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

3 hours ago
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

4 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

5 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

5 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan