Mayor emphasizes on improving tax collection, digitizing land records

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the concerned officers to improve the tax collection mechanism of HMC.

Chairing a meeting, attended by the corporation's officers, here on Tuesday at his office, the mayor also underlined the need to resolve issues confronted by residents of the unplanned settlements.

Shoro also emphasized that the HMC's Land Department should improve its performance and digitize all its records.

He said all departments would have to work in concert to address the civic issues of Hyderabad.

The meeting also reviewed progress of the ongoing development schemes.

The officers of Land, Tax, Katchi Abadi and other departments of HMC besides Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan attended the meeting.

APP/zmb/