Mayor emphasizes to complete ongoing development schemes on time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro Friday emphasized upon the officers of all concerned government departments to complete all ongoing development schemes on time so that the citizens could get benefits.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at his office to review pace of work on ongoing development schemes which launched under Annual Development Programme.

Besides completion of all ongoing development schemes in time, the Mayor directed the officers concerned not to compromise on quality work on the schemes.

He also underlined the need of preparing development projects while realizing the increasing population of the city adding that the sewerage system should be improved so that the citizens could get sigh of relief.

Representative of RCC consultant Company Shafih Muhammad Lakho briefed the mayor about the pace of work on ongoing development schemes which were being completed in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad.

The development schemes included the restoration and expansion of sewerage system in city, Qasimabad Phase-I and Phase-II, Northern Sewerage Treatment Plant, Darya Khan Sewerage Pumping Station, Mir Khan Sewerage Pumping Station, LD-I Pumping Station of Latifabad Unit-2 and 6 MGD Hussainabad and Latif Unit-4 Filter Plants.

The meeting was attended among others by the Managing Director WASA Anjum Saeed, Municipal Commissioner Anis Ahmed Dasti, Senior Director Land Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan.